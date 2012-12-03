AVI-SPL and Panasonic Offer Wireless Projection Webinar

AVI-SPL and Panasonic will present a free, one-hour webinar on Tuesday, December 4 at 1 p.m. EST entitled "Better Communications with Wireless Projection Technology."

Led by Panasonic's Ethan Kim and Chris Donaldson, the webinar will discuss wireless projection technology and wireless solutions that ensure secure connections and projection for classrooms, meeting rooms and more.

Kim and Donaldson will address security concerns related to wireless connectivity for K-12, higher education and corporate environments. They will also explore how Panasonic's wireless solutions connect to various mobile devices for easy collaboration.

Ethan Kim, project engineer for projectors at Panasonic, communicates with factory engineers in Japan regarding upcoming projector solutions. In this role, Kim assures the quality of the professional-grade projectors, supports various projector issues and promotes projector-related solutions in the AV industry.

Chris Donaldson, partner sales manager for channel Pro AV display solutions at Panasonic, manages the relationship between AVI-SPL and Panasonic. Donaldson has been in the Pro AV space for more than 25 years.