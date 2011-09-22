StrandVision Mobile Digital Signage for Vehicles

StrandVision Digital Signage has announced that LEI Technology Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of Lanner Electronics, has been selected as the exclusive provider of display controllers for mobile digital signage applications. StrandVision is specially pre-configuring the LEC-5510 mobile appliance to integrate with their digital signage software for informational and advertising digital signage applications in and on taxis, shuttle buses, limousines, ferries and trains.

This pre-configured mobile digital signage player is available from StrandVision for US $1,699.99 and works with any StrandVision Digital Signage software subscription. The vehicle signs are another example of StrandVision packaging complete technology solutions to address specific digital signage display needs.

Designed for Vehicle Signage Applications

The LEC-5510 is designed from the ground up for use in vehicles. The memory chip is directly soldered to the motherboard and there is no fan. All other internal components have additional damping, and I/O ports have secure connections. The StrandVision-certified device utilizes Solid State Drive (SSD) hard drive technology for additional durability. It has been tested for extreme vibration and temperature ranges.

The LEC-5510 features power ignition control, which allows it to switch seamlessly between vehicle power and battery power. The controller senses when the vehicle is turned on and off, allowing the appliance to use its battery only when necessary. The unit also can be programmed to automatically power down when the vehicle is turned off or is parked.

Also included in the package is GPS location-specific awareness. In the coming months, StrandVision, which holds a patent on selecting digital signage content based on locations, will be adding the capability to integrate the new vehicle system with location-specific messages and advertising.

“This is the first mobile digital signage application for this appliance,” said Geoffrey Egger, LEI general manager. “Rugged construction, coupled with the unit’s location awareness, makes it the perfect platform for location-specific information and advertising. Digital signage is a huge potential market for us and we’re excited by the vision and the energy that StrandVision brings to its innovative aftermarket solution.”

Customized for Mobile Display

StrandVision’s Digital Signage software is designed to be easy to install and maintain while being flexible enough to grow from one electronic sign to a digital signage network with thousands of screens with virtually no additional maintenance. StrandVision is pre-loading and pre-configuring the digital signage vehicle signs application for customers to make installation quick and easy.

Once installed, the units automatically connect to the StrandVision Digital Signage server cloud via included wireless connectivity, when available. It displays all stored digital signage content information when not connected to the Internet. This special mobile digital signage appliance allows the signage to operate the same as any digital signage installation while getting content updates when it makes a connection to the StrandVision server cloud.

“We’ve built all of the power and simplicity of our popular digital signage solution into our vehicle implementation for the transportation industry,” said Mike Strand StrandVision founder and CEO. “Additional value will come from the unit’s GPS, Wi-Fi and optional 3G or 4G cell phone capabilities that will give our customers the ability to show highly targeted messages. Imagine an airport shuttle bus that is able to automatically show promotions for local restaurants or a specific hotel, even including room availability, as it approaches the property. The LEC-5510 solution opens a new vista for StrandVision Digital Signage.”