BBC World News selects Quicklink Skype TX for Broadcasts

BBC World News has chosen the Quicklink Skype TX solution to be used in Asia on the BBC's international news and current affairs television channel, which has the largest audience of any BBC channel, with an estimated 76 million viewers weekly in 2014.

The Skype TX Solution will be located in Southeast Asia and will allow quality video and audio broadcasts to be sent through a single, integrated production-grade system.



Quicklink Video has been chosen by Microsoft Skype to manufacture and distribute a high-quality Skype hardware/software solution designed specifically for broadcasters. The Quicklink Skype TX is a 19-inch 1U rack-mounted hardware solution that converts Skype calls into a professional-quality SD/HD video/audio signal.