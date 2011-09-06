Almo and Armagard Flat Panel Enclosures

Almo Professional A/V recently announced that it is now the first U.S. audiovisual distributor to supply affordable flat panel enclosures from U.K.-based Armagard Ltd. Armagard also will participate as an exhibitor during Almo's fall E4 AV training and networking tour.

"To get the most out of flat panels, especially for digital signage, they need to be protected, so an enclosure plays a very important role in the whole hardware package," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president for Almo Professional A/V, in the announcement. "Our partners have been asking for an affordable enclosure for some time now. The Armagard line helps to keep the digital signage system cost-effective while providing environmental and security protection. This gives our partners a true competitive advantage."

"Last year, Armagard opened a sales office and distribution facility in the U.S. to help expand our offering worldwide," said David Robinson, director of sales in North America for Armagard Ltd. "A distribution partnership with Almo Pro A/V was at the top of our priority list in the U.S. because of the company's dominating presence in digital signage, which is where our products can provide the most value. Digital signage integrators partner with Almo Pro A/V so it was important that we did the same."

Armagard also has joined Almo's E4 AV fall training and networking tour as an exhibitor. The tour, which is coming to Chicago on Oct. 6 and New York on Oct. 27, is a free full-day program with an intense educational focus that allows partners to earn valuable InfoComm International CTS Renewal Units (RUs) while networking in with the industry's top manufacturers. Since its launch in Dec. 2009, thousands of Almo Pro A/V partners have experienced the benefits of the E4 events and, in the process, have earned nearly 2,500 RUs.For more information: www.e4avtour.com

