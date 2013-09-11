RoninCast 4.2 Introduces Remote Screen Control on Mobile Devices

- Ronin Technologies has released a new version of RoninCast 4.2. The upgrade expands the functionality of the interactive digital marketing platform with a “Play It Now” hot link feature that allows a mobile device to control the content of nearby digital media displays in real time.
- This new functionality is designed to enhance both customer-facing and employee-facing applications. Live education or sales presentations, for example, become richer with RoninCast 4.2’s ability to control varying content on devices around a room from a single presentation for a true multi-media effect. The “Play It Now” feature is also useful for in-store sales support applications. In these situations, a sales associate can lead a customer through product features on a large format display, controlling the content from a smartphone or tablet.
- The upgrade has been a key driver for winning recent new business, including Indian Motorcycle, a division of Polaris Industries. Customers or sales advisors at an Indian Motorcycle dealership can select relevant content from a table-side tablet and then send it to the large screen of a RoninCast-powered Media Hearth in the dealership showroom. As recently announced, Indian Motorcycle has installed this RoninCast 4.2-based interactive digital marketing solution at 35 dealerships, with plans to expand across its dealer network nationwide.
- The upgrade builds off the fourth-generation RoninCast platform that was released in February 2013. RoninCast leverages HTML5 capabilities to more cost-effectively deliver robust digital content to current or emerging marketing technology platforms, including digital signage, interactive kiosk, mobile, social and web.
- RoninCast 4.2’s additional upgrades include enhanced security features and additional integration with digital music service partner Custom Channels. The RoninCast software now includes a Custom Channels Widget that allows for the integration of the Custom Channels music service and the ability to display “What’s Playing Now” on nearby digital screens. Tying together in-store music with real-time updates of artist, title and album information on a visual display creates an immersive brand experience for customers.
- RoninCast 4.2 is scheduled for release in October 2013.