Samsung Fires UHD Salvo with 98" Display

Samsung Electronics will introduce a 98” UHD commercial large format display (LFD) and a 31.5” UHD monitor at IFA 2013, held from September 6 to September 11 in Berlin, Germany.

98” UHD Large Format Display

Samsung Electronics’ 98” UHD LFD provides four times higher resolution than full HD displays. As a result, viewers can enjoy life-like detail and picture quality.

The 98” UHD LFDs can be installed vertically to create a larger display screen for an immersive viewing experience. For instance, at IFA 2013, Samsung Electronics will create large video walls in sizes of 171 inches—about the size of a passenger car—by connecting three vertically oriented UHD LFDs side by side. Visitors will be able to experience high picture quality that is 12 times the resolution of full HD displays.

31.5” UHD Monitor

Samsung Electronics will also unveil its first 31.5” UHD monitor at IFA 2013. The monitor is a response to the trend of monitor sizes increasing and boasts the largest screen among Samsung monitors.

With 8.3 million pixels, the 31.5” UHD monitor has four times the number of pixels than that of a full HD display (2.07 million pixels) and provides a realistic screen with high resolution.