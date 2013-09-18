Focusrite to Hold RedNet Showcase at Vintage King Audio Los Angeles

On Thursday, September 26, 2013, Focusrite will showcase its RedNet range of products at Vintage King Los Angeles (VKLA). RedNet units are Ethernet-networked interfaces based around the industry-standard low-latency Dante audio networking system. Demonstrating RedNet’s audiophile design, and taking advantage of VKLA’s installation network, attendees will be able to experience how RedNet is designed to enhance their production workflow at this event. The RedNet units are now a permanent component of VKLA’s audio setup and will be the subject of ongoing demonstrations in the future.

Focusrite RedNet 1-6 units and RedNet PCIe card.



Demo times are as follows: 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m., followed by a 7:00 p.m. evening mixer. Key staff from Focusrite and Vintage King will be on hand throughout the day. Demos are limited availability and on a first-come-first-served basis. Seating is limited and by invitation only; please contact Vintage King to request seating/RSVP. VKLA is located at 1176 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90012.