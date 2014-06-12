Barco's 4K Screen Management System

Barco is introducing its E2 image processor – featuring native 4K inputs and outputs and supporting 4K content at professional frame rates (up to 60p 4:4:4). It offers eight mixable PGM outputs and four scaled Aux outputs for full show control with a single box. The E2 will be showcased from 18 - 20 June at the Barco booth #C6308 at InfoComm in Las Vegas.

Barco E2“Supporting native 4K input and output, it can manage a 4K projector blend with refresh rates up to 60 Hz,” says Bill Morris, Vice President Venues & Hospitality at Barco. “90% of the world’s shows and events can now be managed with a single box. What’s more, if rental companies add additional chassis, they can cover 100%.”

With 28 inputs and 14 outputs (eight PGM, two Multi-viewer and four scaled Aux outputs), the E2 system offers full show control in one box, including eight independent PIP mixers and a dedicated Multiviewer. Moreover, it can easily expand beyond these eight outputs without the need for additional external processing and routing.

The E2’s inputs and layers can also be extended – the system is even capable of managing a blend of up to 32 4K projectors. With a linkable chassis, the E2 can expand its capabilities without requiring external routers to distribute the signals.

Its modular design allows users to add a new input or output card to support future signal interfaces, making it a long-term solution. This modularity also offers users the ability to easily swap a specific input or output card in the case of damage or failures, without needing to ship or replace the entire box.

The E2 comes with a cross-platform user interface that provides touchscreen ergonomics. As the presets are stored on the chassis – fully independent of the GUI – the E2 enables easy control via third-party systems. Multiple users can control the system simultaneously, and the API allows third-party developers to create custom control programs and interfaces.