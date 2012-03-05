Hosa Introduces Stands for Musicians

Hosa Technology has introduced a new product line by Goby Labs: stands for musicians. Incorporating ‘ruggedized’ metal construction designed for years of use, Goby Labs’ new product line includes two microphone stands, a keyboard stand, two guitar stands, and a Tablet Frame for iPad — all designed to aid musicians with everyday performing and rehearsal tasks.

Designed in the U.S. after extensive interviews with musicians from a wide range of performance and studio environments, these stands feature robust metal construction and components designed and manufactured exclusively for Goby Labs stands.

Microphone and Short Microphone Stands with Boom

The GBM-300 Mic Stand with Boom and the GBD-300 Short Mic Stand with Boom feature die-cast components, including thick-walled, zinc alloy handles and metal-on-metal threaded components. The center-mass boom design features a mid-point, all-metal, locking grip for enhanced boom balance and an easy-to-turn pivot lock with integrated cord retention. The metal base incorporates a ‘stomp tube’ that enables it to be stood upon without bending the legs or breaking the stand. These stands also feature an ultra-heavy, center-locking, vertical handle for added stability and the appearance of clean lines on stage.

X-Frame Keyboard Stand

The Goby Labs GBK-300 X-Frame Keyboard Stand features high-strength geometry, including Z-shaped down tubes that form a truss shape to withstand greater vertical pressure. For added stability, the truss form ends directly under the keyboard edge, where the performer applies most of his or her weight. The GBK-300’s tube construction is 40 percent stronger than conventional boxed-steel designs, according to the company. Stamped bearing surfaces are spot welded to the frame and the stand is assembled with bolts and nuts rather than rivets or clamps for durability and field serviceability. The stand utilizes an easy-pull, fully locking adjustment system, has self-leveling feet for uneven floors, and cord retention for most commonly used cables.

A-Frame and Universal Guitar Stands

The Goby Labs GBA-300 A-Frame and GBU-300 Universal Guitar Stands offer the modern guitarist two durable means of securely holding one’s valuable instruments. The GBA-300 A-Frame stand utilizes a fully locking open- and closed-position leg engagement. With a stance that is 60 mm longer than that of most competing products — thus reducing the chance of tipping — this stand features a large diameter, 8 mm, mandrel bent steel rod frame. The Goby Labs GBU-300 Universal Guitar Stand incorporates a lock-open/spring-closed mechanism for performance and storage respectively, over-molded rubber touch surfaces that prevent abrasion and protect the instrument’s finish (compared to neoprene foam found on competing models), and full-cradle guitar retention. The head catch slides vertically to accommodate guitar necks of various lengths and full guitar-body support alleviates pull on the guitar neck. Both models fit dreadnaught acoustic through most electric guitars and feature over-molded, metal-core, rubber feet for stability.

The GBX-300 Tablet Frame for iPad

Featuring universal iPad compatibility (both 1st and 2nd generation), the GBX-300 Tablet Frame for iPad featuring ‘frame-change’ technology holds any iPad on all four sides for extra security. With its patent-pending pole lock that facilitates support on mic stands, music stands, and other tubular surfaces, the system features a counter-locking arm that engages as the clamp is tightened on a pole—forming a closed loop around the pole for added strength. This design applies more force to the pole as opposed to open-sided designs. Low-cost frame-change kits will be made available for new tablets so the Tablet Frame hardware will never become obsolete.

Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s director of sales and marketing, commented on the new Goby Labs stands: “The moment you see these stands, it becomes clear that not only are these the most rugged, durable stands widely available, their cutting-edge design inspires confidence that one’s instrument, microphone, or iPad will be held securely. With full-metal construction and components that are manufactured specifically for these products, Goby Labs stands represent the state-of-the-art when it comes to products of this nature. I’m confident many musicians, vocalists, and others will be very impressed.”

The Goby Labs stands are expected to be available Q2 of 2012.