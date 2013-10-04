Barco Receives Frost & Sullivan 2013 Award for Diagnostic Imaging Displays

Barco was honored by independent global research organization Frost & Sullivan with the "2013 North American Product Line Strategy Award in Diagnostic Imaging Displays," presented at the 2013 Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards held on September 9 at the Fairmont San Jose Hotel in San Jose, CA. The award recognizes Barco for delivering excellence and best practices in the North American diagnostic image displays market.

The Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future. Based on intensive research and analysis, Frost & Sullivan concluded that Barco clearly distinguishes itself from competitors in terms of its ability to address key industry needs and challenges by offering a unique, comprehensive and technologically advanced product line.

Frost & Sullivan utilized the following criteria to benchmark Barco's performance against key competitors: breadth of product line, size of addressable product base, impact on customer value, impact on market share, and breadth of applications/markets served.

The research observed that, at this time of uncertainty in healthcare, providers that use the most efficient and widely applicable equipment are best positioned to face whatever challenges may lie ahead. In an era of declining reimbursements, revenue stability has become largely dependent upon a healthcare facility's ability to increase productivity while maintaining high clinical standards. Barco's diagnostic imaging displays are helping users flourish during these difficult times in healthcare.

The organization especially lauded Barco's Coronis Fusion 6MP display system and Mammo Tomosynthesis 5MP display system as two products that increase productivity and maintain the best possible image quality.

The Coronis Fusion 6MP display system is the market's first and only dual-head six megapixel color diagnostic display, which enables simultaneous viewing of two side-by-side 3MP diagnostic images on a single monitor. An ongoing clinical study at Montefiore has demonstrated that the dual-head, bezel-less display system increases a reading physician's productivity by 19 percent.

The market's only diagnostic display designed and approved for breast tomosynthesis, the Barco Mammo Tomosynthesis 5MP display system is optimized to meet the quickly growing, critical need for breast imaging facilities across the nation.

"We are honored that Frost & Sullivan has recognized our dedication to creating healthcare display systems that empower hospitals to enhance clinical performance and streamline workflow efficiency," comments Mike Sklar, VP sales, healthcare for Barco North America. "We have developed all of our products with healthcare organizations' needs in mind, delivering cost-conscious, yet high-clinical-value solutions, which are especially critical in this changing healthcare environment."