Calibre UK’s HQView and LEDView at ISE 2012

For the third year, Calibre UK returns to ISE 2012 with their line-up of processors, scalers, switchers and scan converters. The company will also make several new channel partner announcements.

“The Pro-AV market demands high-quality, processing and display functionalities for their display needs. Our HQView and LEDView ranges ensure that this technology is accessible for any installation ranging from architectural scale projection, digital signage, corporate presentation, collaboration and lots more,” says Tim Brooksbank, Chairman of Calibre UK.

HQView projection scalers, scan convertors, switchers and processors

The range of scaler and processors made for small to large installations at any resolution up to 2K include advanced features such as geometry correction, projection mapping/image warping and soft edge blending. This includes the HQView520 Scaler, Switcher and Scan Converter with warp and blend and 3G-SDI connectivity, which received a Commercial Integrator award for Best Video Scaler in 2011.

The HQView320 will be shown the booth of new partner, Simulation Displays and integrated to replicate a training and simulation environment for education and learning.

Processing for LED video displays

Calibre UK’s LED video processors and scalers will also be displayed at ISE 2012. These flexible image scalers were developed for driving very large LED screens from video or graphics sources.

The new LEDView processors harness the power of the Reon™ chip. The LEDView400 is a cost effective yet high quality LED video screen image scaler featuring 4-sided edge drag and drop for sizing the picture to fit the LED screen.

The LEDView510 is a highly flexible LED video screen image scaler with 3G-SDI and multiple unit mode with autozoom, allowing several LEDView510s to seamlessly drive huge LED walls made of several screens.

InfoComm Education: Projection Mapping

Calibre UK will participate in the InfoComm education program at ISE 2011. Tim Brooksbank, Chairman & Mark Lusby, ProAV Product Manager will present an educational session on ‘Projection Mapping’ covering the topics of edge blending, warping, alignment on uneven and often challenging surfaces, and preparing the audience for real-world installations.

More information about the session can be found at: http://www.iseurope.org/kcms/home.php?navi=35&conference_id=314405.

“We expect this year to be our busiest year with many new partner announcements, education activity and our complete line up of products on show,” adds Brooksbank.