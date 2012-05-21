Hiperwall Unveils Version 3.0

Hiperwall, Inc. has announced Hiperwall version 3.0. According to the company, version 3.0 will help to reduce the cost and development time in creating most digital signage content by eliminating the need to do time consuming rendering in advance.

Instead of rendering all the content elements into a video, Hiperwall 3.0 reduces cost and production time while increasing flexibility and enabling easier, faster changes.

Hiperwall 3.0 provides the ability to animate content elements, bringing to life content which might otherwise be static. With the new animation editor, users can control when each element enters, where it is displayed, how it is sized, colored and rotated, and how special effects like transparency, mosaic, and black/white filters are applied. Once the animation sequences are created, it is easy to add, remove or make changes to content elements as well as modify the timing of the animation sequences, introduce new elements or make a variety of other changes. Hiperwall 3.0 renders each content element as an individual object in real time, eliminating the traditional rendering process and reducing development time and expense.

"These industry-first capabilities give users the ability to create dynamic digital signage content with never before seen simplicity and speed," said Jeff Greenberg, Hiperwall CEO. "The addition of the new animation capabilities eliminates the cost and time delay of the traditional approach of rendering everything in advance into frequently used video formats. Since each object remains as an individual content element we give the user the ability to recombine and reuse the content elements without the need to re-render."

Hiperwall’s video wall and distributed visualization system is a completely scalable architecture and is suited to meet the visual communication requirements of many diverse applications, including government facilities, corporate offices, restaurants/bars/night clubs, transportation hubs, medical offices, banks, colleges and universities, and more.

The Hiperwall system will work with any type of display, whether it’s LCD, plasma, projection cube, CRT or rear-projection, of any size and resolution. Hiperwall uses ordinary computers connected together using an ordinary Ethernet network, eliminating the need for complex expensive hardware devices traditionally required for video wall systems.