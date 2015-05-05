The What: Barco Laser Phosphor projectors combine long life with quiet operation.

The What Else: Producing less than 35 decibels, meeting participants will hardly hear the projectors are there. Available in two models—with WXGA or WUXGA resolution—they produce sharp images with sensational colors for never-failing performance. Their laser phosphor light source offers a 20,000-hour lifetime and takes away the burden of regular maintenance. Designed for meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and museums, the projectors are light and compact. The 1-chip DLP projectors will be shipping as of April 2015.

The Bottom Line: The Laser Phosphor projectors are engineered to deliver a high-quality image with high reliability and 24/7 capability.