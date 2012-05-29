AVI-SPL, Cisco Offer New Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL and Cisco will present a free, one-hour webinar on the importance of accessing critical business information at any given time on Wednesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. EST.

Chris Agnoli, consulting systems engineer for Cisco, will discuss the significance of anytime, anywhere collaboration that’s enabling people to efficiently connect with others and share information. He’ll also look at how Cisco’s Jabber software encourages businesses to participate in this any-to-any collaboration experience.

On the agenda:

*the importance of unifying communications

*enhancing current business applications

*the advantages of Cisco Jabber

To register for “How to Bring Anytime, Anywhere Collaboration into Your Business,” click here.

Agnoli joined Cisco as part of the Tandberg acquisition. Prior to his time at Tandberg, Agnoli worked as a consulting systems engineer in the partner community for 15 years, focusing on Collaboration and Cisco Security solutions. Currently, he is responsible for supporting Cisco's collaboration partners in the East region, with a focus on the workspace.