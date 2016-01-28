AVnu Expands their Industrial Segment

AVnu Alliance has expanded its Industrial Segment. Rockwell Automation and Kollmorgen, both prominent in industrial automation, bring experience to AVnu Alliance activities incorporating new standards such as Time Sensitive Networking into a common networking foundation.

Rockwell Automation has a long history of technological innovation in industrial control systems.

"By participating in the AVnu Alliance, we plan to share our industry knowledge and work together with other members towards further enhancing standard IP-based Ethernet for manufacturing,” said Joe Kann, vice president, Global Business Development, Rockwell Automation.

Kollmorgen, provider of high performance motion control solutions has demonstrated commitment to open communication standards and network flexibility. Kollmorgen has supported Ethernet based networks for many years.

"Kollmorgen's business as a provider of innovative high-speed motion solutions is driven by ever-evolving customer needs for high-performance, multi-device fieldbus options," said Steve Crass, VP North America Industrial Automation and Aerospace & Defense at Kollmorgen. "Joining AVnu Alliance is a logical next step for our business and AVnu provides us with a forum that will support open systems architectures for many years to come."

The addition of these companies exemplifies the importance of the continued evolution of standard Ethernet through TSN. The experience with control networking that these companies possess will complement the existing efforts within the AVnu Alliance to define a common foundation for the Industrial Internet.

This next step for standard Ethernet will enable complete convergence of standard IT traffic and the control system and will enable IoT for the industrial, automation and manufacturing sectors.