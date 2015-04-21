Avid Expands Partner Ecosystem with Dante Connectivity

At NAB 2015, Avid announced a partnership with Audinate, with the media networking manufacturer joining Avid’s Connectivity Partner Program, effectively expanding its MediaCentral Platform.

In partnering with Audinate to develop a new Dante option card for the VENUE | S6L live sound system, Avid is increasing flexibility for customers to connect to a wide range of devices and networks.

“Integrating technology across a variety of manufacturers often imposes a number of challenges on customers,” said Chris Gahagan, senior vice president of products and technology at Avid. “The Avid Connectivity Partner Program ensures that live sound professionals can easily integrate technology like Dante audio networking into the Avid MediaCentral Platform. The addition of Audinate to the Avid Connectivity Partner Program further expands the Avid partner ecosystem, and continues the ongoing momentum of Avid Everywhere.”

The Avid VENUE | S6L system features a modular platform connected via an ethernet AVB backbone, with hardware expansion options to connect to a variety of formats, including Dante. The new DNT-192 Dante Option Card, currently in development, will provide S6L customers with an integrated solution to connect to networks running the Dante protocol. Customers will be able to connect microphones, speaker processors, power amplifiers, and personal monitoring systems.

Designed for the latest modern live sound workflows, VENUE | S6L is a modular, scalable live sound system for concert touring, installed sound, and broadcast applications. Featuring an advanced live sound engine, VENUE | S6L handles huge channel counts while ensuring stability and the low latency.

Dante is the market-leading audio networking solution developed by Audinate that delivers uncompressed, multi-channel digital audio with near-zero latency. Dante is supported by over 200 manufacturers across the live sound, installation and pro audio markets.

“The introduction of the DNT-192 Dante card is a result of the close collaboration between Avid and Audinate,” stated Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Avid is an innovative market leader in the live sound, production, and broadcast industries. We value the strong partnership between our companies which enabled us to quickly bring a Dante networked solution to market.”

The DNT-192 Dante Option Card will be available in the second half of 2015 through Avid Authorized resellers.