AVI Systems Names Joel Lehman COO

AVI Systems has appointed Joel Lehman as chief operating officer, as which he will be responsible for developing customer experience.

“To make buying an exceptional customer experience at AVI (one of AVI’s vision statements), it’s important we approach every element of operations with the customer as our number-one focus,” said CEO and president, Jeff Stoebner. “The appointment of Joel as COO really helps drive AVI’s operational excellence, both at the national and local level.”

Joel Lehman

“AVI is a solid company with great people,” Lehman said. “I’m excited to leverage AVI’s mission, values, and vision to develop and deliver an exceptional customer experience—from development, design, and integration, all the way through service and support. We’ll continue to make our customers top priority as we grow and expand AVI’s relevancy, reach, and readiness into the future.”

Lehman joins AVI with a wealth of related industry experience, most recently as vice president of global services, compression technologies, and services at Ingersoll Rand. While at Ingersoll Rand, Lehman also held positions as vice president, enterprise product management and sales excellence, president of climate solutions global services, and vice president of global controls and smart products.