TV One Introduces C3-540 Series Video System

Erlanger, KY--TV One will debut its new C3-540 Series CORIOmaster at InfoComm.

The new C3-540 uses TV One's latest CORIO3 technology. CORIO3 video processing technology allows the use of layouts which define where each output is used. Outputs can be independently rotated through 360° in real-time, without adding delay, for use in creative video wall applications. Projectors can be used off axis with brightness controls to aid in an even distribution of the projected image. Warping controls allow for projection on curved surfaces and multiple layouts can be used at the same time or one layout can be designed to tie multiple projectors or monitors together as one large image.

Edge blending, monitor walls and multiple projectors can show any combination of inputs by setting up canvases to design each layout without the limitation of a monitor or projector dedicated to just one source input. Multiple canvases can be used at the same time to define multiple layouts to aid in choreographing a video design. To further assist functionality, multiple windows can be used to design a canvas with the capability to resize and rotate each window on the canvas which is then sent to the predefined layout. The same canvas can be sent to more than one layout design. This allows for duplication in more than one area or used for status display on one monitor of the entire canvas.

The CORIOmaster also includes a multi-viewer to monitor the inputs to aid in previewing the sources during live events or used as a status monitor in various types of installations. Graphic images can be loaded into the CORIOmaster to use as backgrounds as well as for use on each canvas.

Control of the CORIOmaster is provided by a multiplatform software package. Presets can be saved and recalled. Changes can be made to the canvas and then transferred to the layout.

The C3-540 has 16 Universal AV Module slots available and the CORIOmaster automatically recognizes the modules inserted as either input or output modules. This allows up to 32 I/0's and since there are no dedicated input or output slots when using 2-Channel DVI-U or 3G-SDI modules, configurations can range from 30x2 to 2x30 and anything in between. Additional DVI-U or 3G-SDI modules can be added later in spare slots without having to reset the unit. The new Universal DVI-U format accommodates DVI, HDMI, RGB, YPbPr, Composite or S-Video. All AV modules are hot swappable and recognized for immediate auto configuration.

In addition the CORIOmaster provides independent Up, Down and Cross conversion for every output between a variety of analog and digital video formats thru 3G-SDI and WUXGA. The modules selected determine what format will be accommodated and the matrix size.

All the functions can be controlled via serial connection via RS-232/422/485, USB or IP. An optional front panel LCD option makes direct setup easy. The unit is housed in a standard 4RU rackmount case and features an optional redundant hot swappable internal PSU and power inlet.