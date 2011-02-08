AVI-SPL Kicks off Webinar Series

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL is pleased to announce the launch of its new webinar series AVI-SPL University Online, a set of 13 sessions throughout 2011. Hosted by AVI-SPL and its manufacturer partners, the free webinar series will focus on emerging technologies and applications. NEC Display will host the inaugural webinar entitled “Success Strategies for Video Wall Communications” on February 17, 2011 at 1 p.m. EST.

NEC's Michael Ferrer will explain how video walls improve communications across a range of industries, including transportation facilities, retail stores, quick-service restaurants and many more. With the ability to enhance advertising and streamline internal communications, video walls offer the benefits of ROI and ease of use. Ferrer will explore this innovative technology in detail, including best practices and trends, as well as recommendations for working with an integrator.

Ferrer is a 12-year veteran of the AV system integration industry. He's designed, installed and serviced audio, video and control systems for various Fortune 500 clients. Ferrer is currently the senior business development manager, solution sales, for NEC Display, where he assists clients in fulfilling their Digital Signage vision.

To register for this webinar, visit http://www.avispl.com/goto.asp?id=4309.