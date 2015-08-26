AVI-SPL Earns InfoComm APEx Certification

AVI-SPL has qualified as an InfoComm International AV Provider of Excellence, or APEx, making it the first multi-national integrator certified through the program.

The InfoComm APEx program is a marketing recognition program for integration companies and AV design consulting firms dedicated to upholding industry excellence by providing quality service to customers.



“We’ve always looked to InfoComm to set a high bar for quality in the AV industry,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “Our new APEx certification is a badge of excellence we’ll wear proudly in our office in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Thank you to the AVI-SPL team who pulled together our requirements package and earned this distinction in record time.”



The InfoComm APEx program recognizes companies based on the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including InfoComm’s CTS credential, completion of continuing education classes, and positive customer survey responses.



APEx providers must also prove that they meet or exceed the requirements within two ANSI/InfoComm standards — the Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and the AV System Performance Verification Standard — to foster better communication between the AV provider and the client.



“The APEx designation gives AV companies a mark of distinction in the marketplace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, InfoComm International’s executive director and chief executive officer. “Customers of APEx companies can be confident of the AV provider’s professionalism and commitment to ongoing training and customer service, and dedication to excellence.”