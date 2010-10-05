Last Chance to Enter Your Company For the SCN Top 50 Integrators 2010

It's that time of year again! Enter today to be among the top 50 integrators in the industry. Simply follow the link below to a survey, fill out all the necessary information, and you'll be on your way to being recognized among the top companies. The top 50 integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the year so far.

To be eligible to enter this year's list, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation MUST account for over 50 percent of their total revenue. The survey can be found at http://www.zoomerang.com/Survey/WEB22BA6U8K3M6



The deadline has been extended to November 5th, so enter today to make sure you're among the top companies in the industry!

After you fill out the survey, please email a copy of your logo to associate editor Ryan Abeling at rabeling@nbmedia.com for use with the results.

If you have any questions pertaining to the list, please contact associate editor Ryan Abeling at rabeling@nbmedia.com