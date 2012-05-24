AVC Group Integrates More Brands, Terry Departs

In a move that may come as little surprise on the heels of Jeremy Burkhardt’s resignation as president of SpeakerCraft earlier this week, the AVC Group, SpeakerCraft, and Panamax/Furman today released a joint statement announcing the realignment of their brands under one centralized division with a focus on “customer-centric product development, brand innovation, and dealer support.” Mark Terry, president of AVC Group and engineer of its original integration of brands, is leaving the company.

"Mark and his team have done an outstanding job combining the AVC Group brands together and creating a world class infrastructure to service our customers and dealers," stated Sean Burke, group president of Nortek's Technology Products Segment. "Mark has decided to move on to other endeavors after providing his full support to this integration effort. I am appreciative of the dedication and high level of leadership that Mark has provided and wish him the very best in the future."

Up until now, the AVC Group, had includes NILES Audio , ELAN Home Systems, Xantech, ATON , and Sunfire, but not the other Nortek-owned custom installation brands, SpeakerCraft, Proficient, and Panamax/Furman.

Leading the new organization will be Bill Pollock, president of Panamax/Furman. Paul Starkey will direct marketing, Dave Keller will head sales, while Keith Marshall will lead SpeakerCraft/Proficient.

"This is far more than a strategic realignment. It represents an important and historic step for our industry," Pollock said. "We've joined the expertise and efficiency of the industry's most important technology brands and formed a new resource for our dealers that represents a unique opportunity for them to grow both ROI and competitive standing."

The change is effective immediately, the company said, and no changes are currently planned for existing dealer contacts, customer service, tech support, and credit operations.

"By synergizing the benefits of our brands under one centralized group, additional resources can be better allocated to product development and marketing,” Pollock added. “This will represent an immediate win-win for our customers, brands, and dealers."