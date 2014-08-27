AVI Adds New Cities to Regional Showcase

AVI expands its Tech Showcase Series to Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Denver, and Minneapolis from fall 2014 through spring 2015. AVI will showcase the latest in audio and video technology from over seventy-five key manufacturers including Barco, Kramer, Panasonic, Polycom, and Sony.

Professional development seminars will be ongoing throughout both days on topics such as collaboration, interactive whiteboards, 4K, lampless projection, and video walls.

Chicago kick starts the series October 15-16 at the Meridian Banquet Center in Rolling Hills, IL, followed by Detroit, November 12-13 at the Sheraton Detroit Novi, MI.

For more information, visit the AVI website.