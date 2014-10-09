Avenview Partners with High Resolution Systems

Avenview has partnered with High Resolution Systems to offer Avenview ControlPro Universal Device Control Software, a branded product featuring HRS UDC software, designed to control Avenview devices, including matrix audio video switchers, video walls and video processors.

Avenview's ControlPro Universal Device Control Software

Avenview enables companies to install multifunctional video walls and control room equipment, use signal extenders to help personnel communicate remotely and even digitize an entire infrastructure. The company, headquartered in Kenmore, New York, offers customers components available to achieve their objectives of visual displays.

Avenview identified HRS as a company it could do business with to enhance its technology offerings to customers. “High Resolution Systems is an upcoming company with similar culture and beliefs as Avenview,” says Jefferson Thomas, chief technology specialist at Avenview. “They are client driven and offer products that customers really want – and are easy to use and easy to customize to products on the market. That’s the kind of functionality that customers want.”

Avenview’s ControlPro Universal Device Control Software integrates its products to work with UDC control. “Once a customer buys one of our products, like the HDM-SwitchPro-VW4 HDMI 4x4 matrix switcher, we use ControlPro Universal Device Control Software to build a static page with buttons and layouts for the user,” Thomas explains. “With UDC software we can create one-touch and customized commands – commands that would otherwise take users numerous steps to implement.”

Avenview can “customize the ControlPro interface to whatever the user needs the box for,” he says. “The build pages can also be added to and re-customized by the user as they work with other products.”