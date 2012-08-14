Matrox To Launch KVM Extension, Video Distribution Solutions at IBC

Matrox Graphics will introduce the Matrox Avio F120 KVM extender at International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2012, stand #7.B29.

New Matrox Maevex Series video distribution over IP technology will also be showcased, extending 1080p video to a network of Maevex Decoders. The Matrox DualHead2Go Digital ME external multi-monitor adapter will expand a Mac notebook's onscreen space through the addition of two external DVI displays.