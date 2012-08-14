Matrox To Launch KVM Extension, Video Distribution Solutions at IBC

Matrox Graphics will introduce the Matrox Avio F120 KVM extender at International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2012, stand #7.B29.
New Matrox Maevex Series video distribution over IP technology will also be showcased, extending 1080p video to a network of Maevex Decoders. The Matrox DualHead2Go Digital ME external multi-monitor adapter will expand a Mac notebook's onscreen space through the addition of two external DVI displays.
- The Avio F120 KVM extender will demonstrate how a high-end workstation can be placed in a secure, climate-controlled machine room and extend its dual-HD video, keyboard, mouse, and audio over a single fiber-optic cable by up to 2 km. Avio's uncompressed transmission is designed to maintain system performance and ensure the playback of HD, 2K, and 4K video without any dropped frames or added latency.
- Maevex Encoder and Decoder units will be demonstrated delivering one-to-many multicast Blu-ray quality video over standard TCP/IP networks with minimal network bandwidth consumption. The Decoder unit can serve as a standalone media player, driving content from local or networked sources. PowerStream software lets users leverage Maevex, with applications ranging from digital signage to acting in collaboration with solutions such as scalable video walls in an array of other sectors.
- The DualHead2Go Digital ME, also being shown in the Matrox booth, is a cost-effective multi-monitor platform for multitasking across two 23-inch high-resolution DVI monitors. Connecting to the Mini DisplayPort or Thunderbolt output of a Mac notebook, the DualHead2Go Digital ME is designed to enhance the productivity of video editors and design artists in any content-creation or multimedia capacity.
- Matrox Video Products Group will also be on hand showcasing H.264 encoding accelerators; A/V input/output/monitoring devices for use with the latest Adobe, Apple, and Avid editing applications; video streaming solutions; cost-effective HD-SDI scan converters; versatile mini-converters; and multiviewers.