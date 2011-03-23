Haivision Enhances H.264 Encoders

Haivision has made enhancements to the Makito HD H.264 and Barracuda SD H.264 low-latency compact encoding appliances. The new real-time metadata capabilities are in response to advanced requirements from military and medical integrators that need to incorporate mission-critical data transmission within the video transport pipeline.

Haivision has expanded KLV support on the Makito and Barracuda encoder families to include metadata from ethernet (UDP/IP) and the SDI vertical ancillary data space (VANC). The ability to receive KLV metadata from UDP/IP sources enables system integrators to migrate their complete metadata architecture from serial to IP and, in turn, to realize metadata convergence and data distribution flexibility. Support of KLV metadata encapsulation from the VANC allows for direct integration of the Makito and Barracuda H.264 encoders with sensor turrets, as used in airborne vehicles, and ensures the frame accuracy of that metadata encapsulation.

Haivision has also expanded its support for Cursor on Target (CoT) metadata. CoT metadata was developed for airborne target acquisition and tracking, completely independently of the KLV standards developed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) video. Haivision encoders bridge this divide by converting CoT to KLV in real time and then multiplexing the KLV metadata into MISP-compliant video streams. The feature eliminates the need for a stand-alone mission computer to perform the same essential function.

Haivision's latest firmware release supports broader CoT-to-KLV mapping libraries as used within systems by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense (DoD) customers, allowing interoperability across different platforms and the missions that each military branch supports.

"Our federal customers have come to expect rapid development from Haivision's talented product teams," said Andy Vaughan, Haivision's vice president of U.S. federal sales. "We also pride ourselves on being comprehensive, as shown in our support of KLV across serial, embedded, and IP sources."