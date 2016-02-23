AVAD Re-Launches ‘Commercial Days’ Education Events

AVAD LLC has re-launched its Commercial Days touring roadshow. The roadshow highlights commercial products and travels to numerous branches throughout the United States in 2016.

The 2016 Commercial Days events feature discounts on commercial products, raffles, commercial training sessions and one-on-one networking with AVAD’s top commercial vendors. The tour kicked off in Irvine, California on February 11th with five other events to take place throughout the year at Houston, Minneapolis, Boston, Denver and Chicago branch locations. The Irvine event will feature commercial products from AKG, AMX, BenQ, Bose Professional, BSS, Crown, dbx, iPort, JBL Professional, Klein Tools, LG, Lutron, Mobotix, Optoma and Soundcraft. Other vendors featured throughout the six-city tour include Global Cache and Samsung Pro.

“Our inaugural Commercial Days roadshow proved to be a great success in 2015 and we are pleased to bring this opportunity to our dealers for the second year in a row,” said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager at AVAD. “The free, one-day training events provide our dealers with first-hand knowledge of our key vendor’s robust line of commercial products. We want our dealers to further understand the support that is available to them directly from our vendors to grow their business.”

The Irvine Commercial Day event run from 9:00am to 3:00pm PST with lunch included. AVAD plans to announce dates for the five remaining Commercial Days events throughout the year. To register for the upcoming event in Irvine or to see when an event is coming to a city near you, visit AVAD’s website.