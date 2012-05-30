Visionary Solutions' Bakewell to Deliver InfoComm Presentation

Santa Barbara, CA--Visionary Solutions, Inc. announced that Will Bakewell, the company's director of business development and national sales, will deliver a presentation at InfoComm 2012 titled "Understanding the Building Blocks of an IPTV System."

The presentation will take place at 2:30 p.m. on June 14, as part of the InfoComm 2012 AV Systems Technology and Design, and Networked AV Systems super track sessions.

"The global move toward IPTV adoption necessitates a thorough understanding of the fundamental technologies involved," said Bakewell. "During my presentation, I'll address the basics of configuring encoders and decoders in an IPTV system, while also explaining differing IPTV architectures, middleware, and the relevance of industry terms and concepts."

Bakewell will expand on the topic by discussing widely deployed system solutions and the markets in which they are applied. The session will provide attendees with a working knowledge of the Internet Protocol elements of an IPTV system and a broader understanding of how middleware can be applied across different vertical markets and application scenarios.

Bakewell, the co-founder of Visionary Solutions, has been a management and business development executive within the professional AV market for more than 25 years. Prior to Visionary Solutions, Bakewell worked as an independent consultant following positions in business development at Panasonic and Toshiba.