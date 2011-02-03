Enter the SCN-InfoComm 2011 Installation Product Awards Today!

- The 2011 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards have arrived once again. Interest manufacturers should enter their most Innovative Products today. The deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2011 Exhibitors is Monday Feb 28, 2011.
Visit the SCN submission page to enter today - https://secure.newbay-media.com/scn/awards/index.html
Please send one high-resolution image of each product entered to SCN Assistant Editor Lindsey Snyder (lsnyder@nbmedia.com).
Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL, June 15-17.
To be eligible for an award, the company must be exhibiting at InfoComm, and the product has to have shipped in 2010.
This year's categories are:
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product
Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation
Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector
Most Innovative Loudspeaker For Commercial Installation
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
Most Innovative Video Display Product
Most Innovative Video Processing Product
Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product
Most Innovative Projection Screen
Most Innovative Audio Console Product for Commercial Installation
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Most Innovative Power Conditioner or Surge Protection Product
The 2011 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2010. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before Monday, Feb 28, 2011, so please submit your entry now.