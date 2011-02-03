Topics

Enter the SCN-InfoComm 2011 Installation Product Awards Today!

  • The 2011 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards have arrived once again. Interest manufacturers should enter their most Innovative Products today. The deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2011 Exhibitors is Monday Feb 28, 2011.

Visit the SCN submission page to enter today - https://secure.newbay-media.com/scn/awards/index.html

Please send one high-resolution image of each product entered to SCN Assistant Editor Lindsey Snyder (lsnyder@nbmedia.com).

Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL, June 15-17.

To be eligible for an award, the company must be exhibiting at InfoComm, and the product has to have shipped in 2010.

This year's categories are:

Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product

Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation

Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector

Most Innovative Loudspeaker For Commercial Installation

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product

Most Innovative Video Display Product

Most Innovative Video Processing Product

Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product

Most Innovative Projection Screen

Most Innovative Audio Console Product for Commercial Installation

Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory

Most Innovative Power Conditioner or Surge Protection Product

