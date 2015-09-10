AV Stumpfl SC Master central control system

The AV Stumpfl SC Master from Austria’s AV Stumpfl acts as a central control system inside 4D theatres delivered to clients worldwide by Simworx.

“We are using SC Master to control show effects and ride functions such as seat drops, air blasts, water blasts and special effects, many of which run simultaneously and involve live audience interaction. SC Master runs independently of the system, so doesn’t rely on software. It is purely engineered, bullet proof in design, and is robust,” explains Andy Bates, Project Delivery Manager at Simworx.

Simworx deployed SC Master Controller at Angry Birds The 4D Experience, the centrepiece of a new, 4,000 square metre Angry Birds Zone at Thorpe Park, UK. Owned and operated by Merlin Entertainments, the experience captures the fun of and humour of one of the world’s most iconic applications. The family friendly 3D film uses specialised 4D effects including water sprays, wind, bubbles, leg ticklers and seat motion, including Simworx’s new Catapult seat motion - controlled using the AV Stumpfl SC Master.

“Additional projects include City of Dreams Resort and Casino, Manila with many more exciting projects in the pipeline,” adds Bates.

Simworx uses other products from AV Stumpfl including the AV Wings Engine Play media server at Drayton Manor Theme Park, UK. The media player manages audio, lights and video in a 152-seat 4D theatre.

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO at AV Stumpfl adds: “It’s validating to see that our systems are used for control of high-tech effects and we are looking forward to seeing where Simworx will take our technology next, which we expect will be very exciting indeed!”

The AV Stumpfl SC Master was first launched at IAAPA in 2001 and is sold to over 60 countries worldwide.