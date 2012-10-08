CETW NY, November 7-8

Professionals looking for insights, tips and tricks from leading experts on Digital Out-of-Home and Digital Place-Based Media, or that want to understand what customers want in order to improve engagement and ad recall, can attend CETW, November 7-8, 2012, in New York City. CETW provides a complete educational program for DOOH strategies and solutions.
The Agenda includes:
November 7, 2012
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM DOOH: What Agencies Can Take Back and Use on Their Clients
11:30 AM – 12:15 PMUnderstanding the ROI of Content Development and Marketing
2:00 PM – 3:00 PMHow To Carry DOOH Messaging through the Retail Purchase Process
2:00 PM – 3:00 PMDigital Around the World: One Size Doesn't Fit All
3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Leveraging Content for DOOH
November 8, 2012
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM The Successes, Challenges and Pitfalls of Digital Signage: Digital Signage Award Winners Bare All
11:30 AM – 12:15 PMEngaging Connected Customers through Digital Signage plus Interactive Self-Service
Join these esteemed leading experts on Digital Signage, Digital Out-of-Home and Digital Place-Based Media as they examine how successful networks, advertisements and campaign are run:
· Ray Rotolo, Chief Operating Officer, Posterscope
· Ian Black, Co-Founder, BlackBern Partners
· Barrett Davie, Founder & Executive Vice President, InStadium
· Dave Etherington, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Mobile, Titan
· Jason Newport, Senior Vice President, Mobile Strategy, Carat
· Martin Porter, Director, Hyperspace
· Thom Robbins, Chief Evangelist, Kentico
· Andrew Austin, President, Digital Engagements Division, EWI Worldwide
· Brandon Berger, Chief Digital Officer, Worldwide, Ogilvy & Mather
· Gemma Craven, EVP & NY Group Director, Social@Ogilvy - Ogilvy & Mather
· Martin Lange, Executive Marketing Director & Global Lead, Mobile@Ogilvy - Ogilvy & Mather
· Jenny Brinkley, President, Loomis Group
· Dave Jenssen, Vice President, OOH & Digital Signage, Thomson Reuters
· Jennifer Nye, Channel Manager, Wholesale Marketing, Kohler Company
· Jerry Harris, Senior Director, Exhibits, Graphics & AV, Georgia Aquarium
· Linda Henderson, Corporate Media Producer, Joy Global
· Jerry Zeephat, Solution Manager, NCR
· Dina Townsend, Senior Sales Manager, Nanonation
· Brian Roberts, Director, Media Sales and Marketing, Best Buy
Register today at http://www.cetworld.com/register.asp for your Complimentary Expo Pass. Use VIP Code: CET28D