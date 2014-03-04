Nanotech 4K Digital Signage Media Player

The What: Nanotech’s Nuvola NP-C is a solid-state commercial grade digital media player that helps manage and change content whether you're using Android App's, HTML5 or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, like 11-Giraffes. The 4K networked and interactive media player supports true 4K Ultra HD content and delivers better resolution compared to yesterday's HD devices.

Nanotech Nuvola NP-C

The What Else: The NP-C deliversg 4K Ultra HD content anywhere on your business, retail, hospitality or healthcare digital signage network. Develop and deliver content to any display at up to 60mbs streaming or local playback.