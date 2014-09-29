Aurora Multimedia Touts Pro 4K Tuner

The What: Aurora Multimedia, a leader in IP control systems and HD video distribution, introduces the new VTUNE Pro 4K tuner.

The What Else: The new V-Tune Pro 4K delivers a total true 4K2K High Definition worldwide tuning solution for any integrated system which requires IPTV, ATSC, QAM, DVB, NTSC & PAL. The tuner is capable of decoding MPEG2, MPEG4, VC-1, H.264, and H.265 with resolutions up to 4096x2160 @ 60Hz via RF and LAN. There is also an onboard 4k scaler for viewing 1080P HD content on 4K displays.

The V-Tune Pro 4K is integrator-friendly with IR, RS-232 and IP-based control. With the ability to program any channel for OTA/Broadcast or streaming content from the LAN, the V-Tune Pro 4K empowers the user to easily switch between content by simply changing channels. Channel/Setup-Configuration is able to be "cloned" for ease of setup. The video outputs are HDMI 2.0 for the latest connectivity and composite video for legacy. Audio is provided with unbalanced stereo RCA connections, S/PDIF, and optical. The V-Tune Pro 4K defines versatility as it can be fit into nearly any integrated system topology. There is no other tuner on the market that can support all these features at a cost effective price.The Bottom Line: The new tuner will start shipping January 2015 in the US, but it is available for pre-order here.