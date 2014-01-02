System Contractor's Top 50 Stories of 2013

With the new year upon us, Systems Contractor is taking a moment to look back at 2013 with a countdown of our Top 50 most-read web stories. Find out what made a splash in 2013 as we plan ahead for another great year!

50. Gefen Offers 4k Ultra HD Solutions

49. Atlas Sound BlueBridge DSP Audio Processors Now Available



48. Interactive Museum Tech is No Longer a Novelty by Carolyn Heinze

47. D-Tools Releases SIX 2013 with New Features

46. C2G Launches Emerging Digital AV Technologies Initiative

45. New Video Boards in Houston’s Reliant Stadium Break Records



44. CTSI Chooses Martin Audio For Washington D.C. Hotel Upgrade

43. NSCA Presents Electronic Systems Outlook

42. Digital Signage Expo Apex Award Finalists

41. Can Privately Held AV Compete With the Publicly Traded IT? by Steve Harvey

40. Barco LiveDots Introduces 14mm Transparent LED Display

39. Sony Brings 4K Content Creation to the Masses by Chuck Ansbacher

38. I Had A George Clooney Moment at AVAD's VendoComm Launch by Kirsten Nelson

37. Screen Innovations Now Shipping Black Diamond Tiles

36. The University of Southern California Enhances Interactive Technology

35. RPG Celebrates 30 Years of Developing Acoustical Solutions

34. Texas Instruments DLP Adds Interactivity Features

33. The 4K Conundrum by David Keene

32. InfoComm 13 Sets New All-Time Attendance Record by Lindsey Adler

31. Can InfoComm's New Conference Make Your Business Futureproof? by Kirsten Nelson

30. Simplifying Digital Signage by David Keene



29. A Conversation with Federico Bausone, Chairman of CEDIA by Jeremy J. Glowacki

28. The Big 4K Question Mark by Chuck Ansbacher

27. How Many Points of Flair Will Synnex Add to Your Business? by Kirsten Nelson

26. Advanced Maneuvers the Canadian Market by Taking Timidity Out of the Equation by Chuck Ansbacher

25. Auckland Museum Mounts Colossal Video Wall

24. 3 Considerations Before Choosing Webcasting Services by Steve Vonder Haar



23. 2013 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards Finalists Revealed

22. ABS Celebrates Success of Media Technology Expo

21. Stampede Appoints John Marcolini to VP, Product Management

20. Lectrosonics Wireless Tech Helps TEDXABQ 2013 Event to “Be Extraordinary”

19. NEC Adds 65 Inch Touch Display to V Series

18. BEHRINGER Releases X32 PRODUCER Rack-Mountable Console

17. Danley TH-812 Subs Shake Fans in Wisconsin, Illinois

16. Extron Fiber Optic RS-232 Inserter Now Shipping

15. Electrosonic Completes Global Immersion Acquisition

14. Report: Gen Y Executives Prefer Video by Margot Douaihy

13. InfoComm to Offer Discounted and Free Training at ISE 2014

12. Toshiba Sales Conference Draws Record Attendance

11. Meyer Sound Loudspeakers Installed at Four Seasons Graffiti Lounge in Cairo

10. Complex Projects Demand an External Video Sync Generator by Steve Alcorn and Scott Harkless

9. Seattle's City Church Installs KV2 VHD Loudspeaker System



8. Shenzhen Leyard Opto-Electronic Screens Featured at Frankfurt Auto Show

7. Middle Atlantic Brings Under Table Rackmounting to Meeting Spaces

6. Touch Overlays for NEC V Series Displays



5. Crestron Launches New DigitalMedia Switcher

4. HRS Control Launches Automation App

3. Delta Powers LED Display at Kennedy Space Center

2. Almo Partners with Epson for Projection Solutions

1. Breaking Bad Goes Wireless with Lectrosonics