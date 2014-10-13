Aurora Cleans Installs with One Cable

The What: Aurora has launched two new in-wall HDMI Output versions of their award winning In-Wall HDBaseT product line. The DXW-2-RX series comes in a 230 ft and 330/600 ft extended version (DXW-2-RX1 & DXW-2E-RX2).

The What Else: The new wall-plates allow installers to offer a clean install behind the monitor without exposed wires and bulky boxes to mount behind the display. The unit is powered remotely from Aurora's DXE-CAT-TX units as well as their DXM Matrix switchers along with other compatible PoH devices. There is also convenient front and rear panel power connection if required.

• 1 HDMI Output

• HDCP Compliant

• 10/100 LAN (DXW-2E-RX2 version only)

• RS-232 up to 115k baud

• IR bi-directional

• HDBaseT 230ft (DXW-2-RX1) & 330/600ft Extension (DXW-2E-RX2)

• Remotely or Locally Powered

• Fits in Standard 2 Gang Outlet Box with Decora(r) style wall plate



• Available in Black or White

The Bottom Line: Units will be available to ship November 1.