Aurora Cleans Installs with One Cable

The What: Aurora has launched two new in-wall HDMI Output versions of their award winning In-Wall HDBaseT product line. The DXW-2-RX series comes in a 230 ft and 330/600 ft extended version (DXW-2-RX1 & DXW-2E-RX2).
The What Else: The new wall-plates allow installers to offer a clean install behind the monitor without exposed wires and bulky boxes to mount behind the display. The unit is powered remotely from Aurora's DXE-CAT-TX units as well as their DXM Matrix switchers along with other compatible PoH devices. There is also convenient front and rear panel power connection if required.
• 1 HDMI Output
• HDCP Compliant
• 10/100 LAN (DXW-2E-RX2 version only)
• RS-232 up to 115k baud
• IR bi-directional
• HDBaseT 230ft (DXW-2-RX1) & 330/600ft Extension (DXW-2E-RX2)
• Remotely or Locally Powered
• Fits in Standard 2 Gang Outlet Box with Decora(r) style wall plate
• Available in Black or White
The Bottom Line: Units will be available to ship November 1.