Audix Releases Limited Edition D6 Mic

Audix has unveiled a special limited edition D6 microphone to mark the company's 30th anniversary. The company kicked off their anniversary year with the release of limited-run D6 coffee mugs, an instant cult classic among engineers and musicians alike.



The limited edition D6 mic.

"This has been a big and very exciting year for us," said Audix co-founder and vice president of sales, Cliff Castle. "Releasing this special edition D6 is significant not only to commemorate 30 years, but also because this versatile mic has become such a staple in the industry."

The special edition D6 microphone features a five-layer, hand-dipped anodizing process, giving the mic a unique and festive finish. No two mics are alike. The limited edition mics are numbered and serialized, and only 750 have been produced. The microphones are available through Audix authorized dealers and distributors worldwide.

The D6 was first introduced to the music industry in 2005 and became the anchor for the D Series of mics as well as for Audix's drum packs, such as the DP7 and Studio Elite 8. Audix combined VLM capsule technology, transformerless design, and precision machined aluminum housings to achieve new performance standards in live sound and recording. As a result, the D Series broadened the category of dynamic instrument microphones, creating new possibilities for drum and percussion applications.