Audix Advertising Wins American Marketing Association Award

Audix and its agency of record, Pivot Group, won an American Marketing Association (AMA) MAX advertising award from the Portland, Ore., chapter of the AMA for the "You Had Me at Hello" print ad category. The MAX awards is an annual competition that celebrates the best marketing from the Portland advertising community.

The winning ad features Audix’s SCX25A, a microphone for acoustic instruments. The ad headline, "Capture the Music," succinctly communicates the benefit of the mic to the performer, while the graphic shows the intimacy of acoustic music by showing a camper fire scene illuminated from within the silhouette of a guitar player.



“We knew this ad was special when we first saw it," said Cliff Castle, VP of sales at Audix. "We’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the magazines that we deal with, as well as our network of dealers, distributors, and Audix users about the new look of our advertising. We are excited that Audix and Pivot are recognized by Portland’s marketing community.”



Dave Nieuwstraten, president of Pivot Group, the creative firm that created the ad, said, “Audix makes great mics, and it was rewarding for our team to be able to develop fresh creative that captures the mood and feelings many artists have when they perform with Audix equipment. This ad represents great collaboration between client and ad agency, and it is rewarding when a great ad like this comes together.”