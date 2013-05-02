Platinum Tools 10Gig Termination Kit

Platinum Tools has launched its new 10Gig Termination Kit, a complete turnkey field kit (P/N 90170) that includes 10-Gig Cat6A shielded connectors, the Tele-TitanXg Cat6A crimp tool, cable stripper and external crimper.

Now shipping, the new system, which exceeds 10-Gig performance standard requirements for streaming high bandwidth across Cat6E, Cat6A, and Cat7 cable, will be featured at InfoComm 2013, booth 2880.

Tele-TitanXg Crimp Tool (P/N 12515)

Compact, balanced and fits in the hand or pocket easily. Specifically built for our 10-Gig connector, it terminates all pins to industry specified crimp heights with nominal hand force. The embedded cable strippers for round and flat cables easily adjust and control depth of the blade when stripping Cat5e/6 cables. Includes a built-in cable cutter.

Cyclops 2 Cable Jacket Stripper (P/N 15010)

Removes the cable jackets from many types of twisted pair, multicore, and fiber optic cables. It self adjusts to automatically cut PVC, plenum, and others without damaging the braids, foils, or conductors. One piece design, ready-to-use right out of the package.