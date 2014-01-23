HARMAN Powers NAMM 2014 GoPro Stage

- At The NAMM Winter Market 2014, a complete HARMAN Professional concert audio and lighting system has been selected by Greg Herreman Productions to support the NAMM GoPro Stage at the Grand Plaza. The system includes the new JBL VTX Series V20 line array system and S25 subwoofers. The stage will feature
- headlining performances by world-renowned percussionist Sheila E. and
- blues-rock guitarist Jonny Lang, with events beginning 6:00 PM nightly
- on Wednesday, January 22 through Saturday, January 25.
Event system support and logistics are being managed by San
Diego-based MSI Production Services and front of house and monitor
system mixing is being handled by independent live sound engineers
Eric Stalhammer and Rebecca Wilson.
Stahlhammer’s event sound design for the outdoor event series includes
10 JBL V20 line array loudspeakers, six S25 subwoofers per side, six
G28 subs (center) plus JBL VTX F Series fill speakers and stage
monitors, with VERTEC VT4886 subcompact line array loudspeakers and
VT4883 subcompact subwoofers for side fill. Additional equipment
includes Crown Audio VRACK amplifier systems, Soundcraft Vi Series
digital consoles and AKG wireless and wired microphones. A full Martin
entertainment lighting system features Martin MAC Viper, MAC 700 and
MAC 301 lights operated by an M1 programmable controller.
“We are very pleased to be part of the NAMM 2014 GoPro Stage at the
Grand Plaza, where attendees can look forward to a good time, great
music and experience the very latest in live sound and lighting
technology,” said Brian Pickowitz, Associate Director, Live Sound and
Rental Systems, HARMAN Professional Division.
“We are particularly excited to present JBL’s world premiere of the
new VTX Series V20 and S25,” Pickowitz continued. “Since its
introduction, the JBL VTX Series has quickly been adopted as the new
standard in line array loudspeakers, and the V20 and S25 expand the
range to offer more even more options for a wider variety of tour
sound and performance-venue applications.”
The HARMAN Professional GoPro Stage at the Grand Plaza schedule is as follows:
· Wednesday, January 22, 6:00 pm: pre-show party featuring
Bernie Williams and Gil Parris
· Thursday, January 23, 6:00 pm: opening night concert featuring
Jonny Lang
· Friday, January 24, 6:00 pm: The Imagine Party, including a
concert with Sheila E. and a special appearance by Art Alexakis of
Everclear
· Saturday, January 25, 6:00 pm: Robby Krieger’s Jam Kitchen,
with Guest Appearance by Gaby Moreno