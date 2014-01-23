HARMAN Powers NAMM 2014 GoPro Stage

At The NAMM Winter Market 2014, a complete HARMAN Professional concert audio and lighting system has been selected by Greg Herreman Productions to support the NAMM GoPro Stage at the Grand Plaza. The system includes the new JBL VTX Series V20 line array system and S25 subwoofers. The stage will feature

headlining performances by world-renowned percussionist Sheila E. and

blues-rock guitarist Jonny Lang, with events beginning 6:00 PM nightly

on Wednesday, January 22 through Saturday, January 25.

Event system support and logistics are being managed by San

Diego-based MSI Production Services and front of house and monitor

system mixing is being handled by independent live sound engineers

Eric Stalhammer and Rebecca Wilson.

Stahlhammer’s event sound design for the outdoor event series includes

10 JBL V20 line array loudspeakers, six S25 subwoofers per side, six

G28 subs (center) plus JBL VTX F Series fill speakers and stage

monitors, with VERTEC VT4886 subcompact line array loudspeakers and

VT4883 subcompact subwoofers for side fill. Additional equipment

includes Crown Audio VRACK amplifier systems, Soundcraft Vi Series

digital consoles and AKG wireless and wired microphones. A full Martin

entertainment lighting system features Martin MAC Viper, MAC 700 and

MAC 301 lights operated by an M1 programmable controller.

“We are very pleased to be part of the NAMM 2014 GoPro Stage at the

Grand Plaza, where attendees can look forward to a good time, great

music and experience the very latest in live sound and lighting

technology,” said Brian Pickowitz, Associate Director, Live Sound and

Rental Systems, HARMAN Professional Division.

“We are particularly excited to present JBL’s world premiere of the

new VTX Series V20 and S25,” Pickowitz continued. “Since its

introduction, the JBL VTX Series has quickly been adopted as the new

standard in line array loudspeakers, and the V20 and S25 expand the

range to offer more even more options for a wider variety of tour

sound and performance-venue applications.”

The HARMAN Professional GoPro Stage at the Grand Plaza schedule is as follows:

· Wednesday, January 22, 6:00 pm: pre-show party featuring

Bernie Williams and Gil Parris

· Thursday, January 23, 6:00 pm: opening night concert featuring

Jonny Lang

· Friday, January 24, 6:00 pm: The Imagine Party, including a

concert with Sheila E. and a special appearance by Art Alexakis of

Everclear

· Saturday, January 25, 6:00 pm: Robby Krieger’s Jam Kitchen,

with Guest Appearance by Gaby Moreno