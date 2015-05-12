Audio-Technica Video Series Explores Real-World Mic Techniques

Audio-Technica has posted the latest videos in its series exploring different aspects of mic technique, mic placement and more. Utilizing some of Audio-Technica's most acclaimed and popular products—including the 40 Series, Artist Elite, 20 Series and others—these videos illustrate various tips and tricks for capturing audio in real-world applications.

Specifically, the new installment of 10 videos focuses on microphone recording basics for various instruments including banjo, brass instruments, dobro, mandolin, organ, piano, saxophone, small ensembles, stereo techniques, strings, and woodwinds. Earlier videos have focused on recording basics (10 videos, including vocals, guitar and percussion) and drum miking techniques (10 videos).

The videos can be viewed separately or as part of playlists on Audio-Technica's YouTube channel:

30 basic recording techniques videos, including the new instrument videos

10 drum mic basics videos: