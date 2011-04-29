Cables To Go Releases UWB Wireless Products

Cables To Go has released the next generation of its ultra-wide band (UWB) wireless products for transmitting HDMI, VGA and audio signals. With these products, users can display audio and video content on computer monitors, projectors or televisions up to 30 feet away.

Three different models are available to suit various types of connections: 1) USB to HDMI; 2) USB to VGA + 3.5mm Audio; 3) USB to VGA. Each of the kits provides in-room wireless connectivity up to 30 feet.

The video drivers are embedded in the host adapter, providing a plug-and-play experience with no pairing of the devices necessary. Additional users with host adapters are also able to quickly connect.