Audio-Technica Expands Dante Compatibility for Biamp, Bose, Symetrix

Audio-Technica has expanded third-party compatibility of its Dante-enabled cardioid condenser boundary microphone, ATND971, and the Dante-enabled microphone desk stand, ATND8677. These two products are now supported by Biamp Systems Tesira v2.3 software and Bose ControlSpace Designer software v4.3, in addition to the previously announced compatibility with Symetrix SymNet Composer v3.0.

Audio-Technica’s ATND971 Dante-enabled cardioid condenser boundary microphone and the ATND8677 Dante-enabled microphone desk stand.

Audio-Technica’s ATND971 bridges the gap between audio and IT as a wired microphone that transmits audio and control data together over Audinate’s Dante network protocol. An ethernet connection allows the ATND971 network microphone to communicate across an existing network of Dante-enabled devices and with the microphone’s programmable user switch, control any of those devices at the push of a button. The ATND8677 microphone desk stand fits gooseneck microphones with standard XLRM-type outputs, offering installers simplicity when adding gooseneck microphones to Dante audio networks.

Biamp’s Tesira SERVER and SERVER-IO allow for networking flexibility through the integration of multiple protocols, including AVB, CobraNet, and Dante, all within a single system, with the DAN-1 Dante network card. The Dante-based ATND series microphone can be incorporated into a Tesira system, providing quick audio and control signal setup as needed. In addition to normal audio input controls, the integrated processing block allows for predetermined button and LED behaviors, as well as the option to control both discretely. Each processing block for the ATND series can accept multiple microphone inputs, so individual units with the same control configuration only need to be configured in Tesira once. A tutorial on configuring Audio-Technica’s Dante microphones for a Tesira system can be found here.

The Bose ControlSpace Designer software provides installers the ability to configure, control, and monitor audio systems of networkable Bose Professional processors, amplifiers, and Dante endpoints. Version 4.3 of ControlSpace Designer brings new support for the ATND971 Dante-enabled cardioid condenser boundary microphone and the ATND8677 Dante-enabled microphone desk stand for simple integration of Dante audio and control.

Symetrix’ SymNet Composer 3.0 open-architecture design software offers native integration of Audio-Technica’s ATND971 Dante-enabled cardioid condenser boundary microphone and the ATND8677 Dante-enabled microphone desk stand. Version 3.0 has built upon the native support of Audinate's Dante media networking technology for select third-party devices in earlier releases. Users of the Symetrix SymNet Radius AEC, SymNet Radius 12x8 EX and SymNet Edge Dante-scalable DSPs are now able to streamline their configuration procedures and achieve a fully digital networked audio solution.