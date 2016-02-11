Audio Everywhere Updates Streaming Audio Solution

Audio Everywhere has released the ExXtractor, a solution for streaming audio from TVs and other audio sources to smart phones and tablets over Wi-Fi.

The ExXtractor connects each participating venue's audio sources, such as DirecTV receivers, to the internal local area network (LAN). Each audio signal is then streamed over the venue's Wi-Fi. By downloading the free Audio Everywhere app, users can access the venue's Wi-Fi to hear the audio from one or more TVs on their smart phone or tablet.

The Audio Everywhere ExXtractor features a 15 cm deep rack-mountable 1U form factor and the versatility of up to 16 inputs. Combining systems with an Ethernet switch enables more inputs.

New system features include lower latency and soft limiting on over-driven inputs. A key enhancement now enables the system to receive differential signaling, which provides increased immunity to electromagnetic noise on long wire runs. Fine control of data packet prioritization is now inherent, along with better troubleshooting tools.