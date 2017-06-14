Audinate Unveils Multiple Editions of Dante Domain Manager

Audinate will release the upcoming Dante Domain Manager platform in three editions: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Dante Domain Manager enables integrators to define custom domains—specific AV device groupings, by room, building, and site—regardless of physical network infrastructure. Dante Domain Manager also provides robust security for IT departments and AV managers, including user authentication and role administration, while the Gold and Platinum editions enable integration with Active Directory for larger installations. With Dante Domain Manager, system managers gain complete visibility and accountability through a suite of user-defined dashboards, audit trails, alerts, and messages.

The Silver edition provides the features listed above, with a maximum of two domains and 10 audio devices. The Silver edition is suited for installations that primarily require user management, such as smaller houses of worship or schools.

The Gold edition includes integration with Active Directory and supports up to 10 domains and up to 50 devices. This edition is suited to many mid-sized business environments, allowing for easy management of multiple rooms and public spaces.

The Platinum edition expands support up to 50 domains and up to 250 devices, and includes SNMP alerting and a fully redundant “high availability” option for mission critical systems. The Platinum edition covers the management needs of large-scale installations, supporting many users, rooms, and devices spread over a wide area.

All editions of Dante Domain Manager enable the creation of Dante domains to isolate and organize audio devices, permission-driven user accounts, cross-subnet routing of audio, and administrative features to monitor user actions and system status in key areas.

“Our tiered approach for Dante Domain Manager reflects an IT model whereby users can tailor the functionality to their needs and budgets,” said Joshua Rush, vice president of marketing, Audinate. “The three different options will provide AV and IT professionals with the ability to provide scalable and secure networked solutions to flexibly manage their systems."

Audinate will be demonstrating Dante Domain Manager in booth 5981 at InfoComm, and more information on the three editions can be found at Audinate.com/DDM. Audinate will be officially releasing Dante Domain Manager later this year.