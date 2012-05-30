Rane Introduces HAL2 and HAL3

Introduced at last year’s InfoComm show, Rane’s HAL is now joined by two new products: HAL2 and HAL3, expanding HAL hardware applications, along with new RADs (wall-mount remote audio devices performing A/D and D/A using CAT 5 cable), DRs (wall-mount digital remotes controlling audio but not passing audio) and Halogen software features.
- The new Halogen software release adds Ethernet control support for third-party control systems. Example programs for AMX, Crestron and Stardraw Control makes programming easy.
- Halogen software simplifies programming tasks, making it easier to set up multizone paging systems or complex room combining. Halogen teams with HAL to automatically check the status, location, CAT 5 wiring integrity, and checks that audio is flowing in all peripheral devices. RAD I/O devices and DR remotes extend HAL’s reach well beyond the equipment room and provide for ultimate flexibility as well as providing isolation from grounding problems and electromagnetic interference.