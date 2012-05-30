Rane Introduces HAL2 and HAL3

Introduced at last year’s InfoComm show, Rane’s HAL is now joined by two new products: HAL2 and HAL3, expanding HAL hardware applications, along with new RADs (wall-mount remote audio devices performing A/D and D/A using CAT 5 cable), DRs (wall-mount digital remotes controlling audio but not passing audio) and Halogen software features.

The new Halogen software release adds Ethernet control support for third-party control systems. Example programs for AMX, Crestron and Stardraw Control makes programming easy.

Halogen software simplifies programming tasks, making it easier to set up multizone paging systems or complex room combining. Halogen teams with HAL to automatically check the status, location, CAT 5 wiring integrity, and checks that audio is flowing in all peripheral devices. RAD I/O devices and DR remotes extend HAL’s reach well beyond the equipment room and provide for ultimate flexibility as well as providing isolation from grounding problems and electromagnetic interference.