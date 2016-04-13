ATX Networks to Demo End-To-End IPTV Solutions and Licence-Free Transcoding

ATX's VidiPlay, UCrypt, Versative Pro, and DigiVu II

ATX (stand #5) will be featuring two demos at ExCel London: VidiPlay end-to-end IPTV solutions, and VersAtivePro transcoders with ATX’s VMS Video Management System.

VidiPlay middleware is a part of ATX’s end-to-end IPTV solutions. The system can include IP set-back boxes and smart TV clients to deliver IP video to large-format displays as well as clients for PCs, tablets, and mobile devices. VidiPlay also manages client authentication and access control, provides client UI customization and supports advanced features such as an interactive program guide, VOD, nPVR, and digital signage.

ATX’s VersAtivePro licence-free transcoding platform enables users to transcode their content freely. The platform was designed to be the most budget-friendly solution in the professional quality transcoder market. A software-only version is also available to run on off-the-shelf (OTS) hardware for operators preferring to leverage existing servers for their transcoding requirements. They are manageable by ATX’s VMS element manager which provides centralized management and control of multiple units.

The DigiVu II Micro encoder is well suited for local insertion and backhaul applications. It allows users to centrally manage and monitor multiple units with the VMS element manager. Video inputs include HD/SD-SDI, CVBS, HDMI, and component. Outputs include MPEG-2/H.264, SD/HD, and multiple output profile encoding. It features optional integrated Zixi Feeder or VideoFlow DVP technologies for reliable video delivery over the internet