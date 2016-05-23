ATX Networks Highlights Five New Product Lines at Anga Com

The What: ATX is highlighting five new product lines and is also participating in a panel discussion covering “Considerations for Extending the Lifespan of HFC Networks with DOCSIS 3.1 and 1.2 GHz Bandwidth Enhancement” at AngaCom 2016.

The What Else: ATX’s CCAP compliant MAXNET II and SignalOn modular RF management platforms have been expanded to 1.218 GHz bandwidth in order to support the complete frequency range of DOCSIS 3.1 specifications. MAXNET II is a MCX/F connector-based RF solution with SNMP/web remote control/monitoring. SignalOn is a high density, F/BNC connector-based RF/L-Band solution.

ATX’s UCrypt IP to PAL (IP2PAL) mini headend is designed for conversion of IP video streams to PAL in a space-efficient and cost-effective manner. This device can handle up to 60 MPEG-2/H.264, HD/SD video streams and convert them to PAL.

VidiPlay middleware is a part of ATX’s end-to-end IPTV solutions. The system can include IP set-top boxes and Smart TV clients to deliver IP video to large format displays (TVs) as well as clients for PCs, tablets and mobile devices. VidiPlay also manages client authentication and access control, provides client UI customization and supports advanced features such as an interactive program guide, VOD, nPVR, and digital signage.

The DigiVu II Micro broadcast encoder is designed for local insertion and backhaul applications. Video inputs include HD/SD-SDI, CVBS, HDMI, and Component. Outputs include MPEG-2/H.264, SD/HD, and multiple output profile encoding. It features optional integrated Zixi Feeder or VideoFlow DVP technologies for reliable video delivery over the Internet.

The Bottom Line: ATX’s VersAtivePro platform was designed to be a budget-friendly solution in the professional quality transcoder market. A software-only version is also available to run on off-the-shelf (OTS) hardware for operators preferring to leverage existing servers for their transcoding requirements.