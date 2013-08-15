Electrosonic Appoints Les Hill to Senior Systems Consultant in Orlando

Electrosonic has appointed senior systems consultant, Les Hill, to its Orlando office to reinforce the company’s audio-visual service and systems engineering support for Florida’s large theme park and tourist industry.
Electrosonic's Orlando Senior Systems Consultant, Les Hill
- Electrosonic is a national and global AV systems integrator. Its portfolio includes theme park attractions, museums, and visitor centers all over the world. The company has worked closely with theme park developers in Florida since it opened its first US office in 1972.
- Les will be responsible for expanding new business opportunities and building on existing partnerships. He joined Electrosonic in 2005 at the company’s Burbank, CA, headquarters and is responsible for many of Electrosonic’s West Coast and Asia entertainment projects in the museum, theme park, and live entertainment markets.
- “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to support Electrosonic’s business in the Southeast,” said Les. “I’m looking forward to bringing my many years of experience in the entertainment market to further enhance our support for our clients.”
- “The entertainment market in the Southeast is a key business area for Electrosonic,” business development manager, Themed Entertainment, Electrosonic, Bryan Hinckley said. “Les brings an unmatched experience in the theme park and museum markets that will help us develop new business as well as support our existing clients and ongoing projects.”
- Les has spent more than 25 years in the themed entertainment market. Prior to joining Electrosonic, Les worked for Universal Studios as area director and technical manager during the construction of Universal Studios Japan.
- Les was also the show/ride manager for the Indiana Jones Ride at Disneyland and for the Splash Mountain Ride at Walt Disney World. He also spent several years as project director for SimEx-Iwerks where he participated in the development of the company’s Turbo Tour motion based systems and 4D seat products, and managed multiple venue theaters around the world.