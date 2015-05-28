Attero Tech unD4I-L

The What: Attero Tech's unD4I-L is the ideal interface for adding mic/line inputs to a Dante system. The small form factor to the unD4I allows them to be mounted almost anywhere, putting them close to audio sources and minimizing interference-prone analog wiring. In addition, logic inputs and logic outputs easily interface to mic switches and LED indicators.

The What Else: The unD4I features four balanced mic/line inputs, each with software selectable +48V phantom power and eight gain levels. Front panel indicators show each channel’s gain and phantom power status for easy troubleshooting. The unD4I-L has two network connections to allow Dante Daisy Chaining (DDC). DDC further simplifies system infrastructure wiring by allowing multiple unD4I-Ls to use a single CAT 5 home run connection to a network switch. Power can also be daisy chained, allowing fewer power supplies to run multiple devices.

Four logic inputs can sense both dry contact closures/switches, as well as continuous devices like potentiometers. Contact state or pot values can then be reported to external control systems over the network connection to initiate system actions. Similarly, the four logic outputs can drive LED indicators, with on/off state controlled over the network by an external control system.