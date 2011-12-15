Cables To Go Releases TruLink AV Controller

Cables To Go has announced the availability of its TruLink AV Controller.

Developed specifically for use in K-12 classrooms, the AV Controller allows teachers to centrally operate audio/video equipment through a unit that is simple to install, program and operate.

The TruLink AV Controller from Cables To Go makes it easier to control projectors, DVD and Blu-ray players, document cameras and other AV devices used in the classroom. The wall-mount AV keypad is backlit and features eight interchangeable buttons that can operate up to four programmable commands per button.

The TruLink AV Controller is designed for convenience and ease of use for the installer by providing multiple programming options to accommodate any size and type of deployment without removing the unit from the wall. These methods include using the software interface, infrared port or USB on-the-go (OTG), which is used to program and update software by connecting a laptop or a thumb drive to the front USB port. The controller also contains pre-loaded commands in the software for the most popular classroom equipment.

"With successful experience in providing innovative connectivity solutions for education, we are able to identify the pain points of our integrator customers and end users," said Gary Hess, vice president of innovation for Lastar, parent company of Cables To Go. "As the classroom evolves with more advanced technology, we recognized the need for an AV Controller that made all that equipment easier to use at a price point within K-12 technology budgets. In addition, we took it a step further by using our connectivity expertise to develop a controller that is simple to install, program and update in order to provide smart control for teachers and smart design for installers."